Shafaq News- Baghdad

Major challenges facing Middle Eastern countries require stronger international cooperation to address economic and development crises and restore stability, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Monday.

During a meeting with Robert Malley, Honorary President of the International Crisis Group (ICG) and Director of its Middle East Program, Al-Zaidi warned that regional challenges have affected the global economy and disrupted supply chains. He urged the organization to use its expertise to develop proposals that could help policymakers and international actors tackle existing problems.

The meeting also covered ongoing conflicts across the region and possible diplomatic solutions.

Malley expressed the ICG's readiness to support the Iraqi government's initiatives, promote stability, and bridge differences between opposing sides.

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