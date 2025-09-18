Iraq’s energy push: Halliburton set for Basra contract talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Thursday with Jeff Miller, chairman and CEO of Halliburton oil service company, to discuss the company’s role in developing Iraq’s energy sector.

According to a statement from his PM’s office, al-Sudani reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting major oil companies, particularly US firms, to boost production efficiency and advance national development goals. He called on Halliburton to expand its service centers in Iraq, establish research facilities for drilling and rehabilitation technology, and open training centers to strengthen local expertise.

For his part, Miller confirmed Halliburton’s readiness to sign a contract with the Ministry of Oil for the development of the Bin Umar and Sindbad oil and gas fields in Basra Province.