Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for regional disputes to be resolved through diplomacy, blaming the United States for insecurity and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, Araghchi urged regional countries to continue efforts to reach a security agreement.

He said Iran, Russia and other countries shared the view that regional disputes could not be resolved militarily and should instead be addressed through diplomacy and dialogue. He also attributed regional insecurity to “US-Israeli aggression against Iran” and economic sanctions.

Araghchi criticized European policies, arguing that they had contributed to prolonging the war in Ukraine. The Iranian FM accused European countries of being partners in the “US-Israeli war against Iran” and urged them to adopt a more rational, diplomatic approach to regional disputes.

Describing ties with Moscow as strategic, Araghchi said he had held a productive meeting with Lavrov, adding that the two countries maintained regular consultations and cooperation on international and regional issues. Their discussions also covered developments in Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine and Afghanistan.

Lavrov welcomed Tehran's pursuit of a diplomatic solution, saying Russia was ready to help find a way out of the current crisis. He also stressed the importance of restoring conditions in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region to those that existed before the war.

Turning to Palestine, Lavrov said Palestinians had faced continued pressure over the past year and called for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Palestine. He added that he and Araghchi had emphasized the importance of strengthening security in Lebanon.