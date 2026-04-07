Russia, China veto UN resolution to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Middle East

A UN Security Council resolution calling for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz failed Tuesday after Russia and China vetoed the Bahrain-sponsored draft.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani told the Security Council that Gulf states are the world's primary energy suppliers, making the strait a shared international responsibility. Iran's repeated disruption of navigation, he said, was not an isolated incident but part of a "documented negative pattern." The proposed resolution, he argued, created no new reality -it was a serious response to entrenched Iranian hostility. Failure to act, al-Zayani warned, would carry grave consequences for the world.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying roughly 20% of global energy exports. Any sustained disruption to traffic through the waterway reverberates directly across international markets.

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