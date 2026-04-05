Gulf nations seek oil routes beyond Hormuz

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Gulf States are moving to expand oil pipeline routes beyond the Strait of Hormuz, pursuing safer and more flexible export options, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, the outlet noted that Gulf States view pipeline expansion as a strategic path forward, even as costs rise and political hurdles persist. Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline has already demonstrated the value of alternative routes, transporting crude to the Red Sea, reducing reliance on maritime passage through the Gulf.

Iraq is also emerging as one of the key countries expected to play a central role in these plans, given its geographic position, which makes it a natural transit route for pipelines running from the Gulf toward the Mediterranean or Europe via Jordan and Syria, or through Turkiye.

The outlet added that Baghdad’s involvement could raise its profile in the global energy landscape, while also placing it at the center of complex security considerations and regional alignments that may determine the feasibility of any pipeline projects.

Estimates suggest that a standard pipeline today would cost at least $5 billion, while more ambitious cross-border projects could reach between $15 billion and $20 billion.

These figures account not only for engineering requirements but also for the challenges linked to terrain, security, and coordination among multiple governments.

The initiative unfolds as the Strait of Hormuz —a narrow passage linking Gulf producers to global markets— faces increasing pressure. For several weeks, Iran has restricted movement through the maritime route, contributing to a rise in energy prices to $109 per barrel.

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