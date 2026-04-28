US blockade slashes Iranian oil exports

Shafaq News- Washington

The US naval blockade on Iranian ports is intensifying pressure on the country’s oil sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, indicating a sharp drop in crude shipments.

Citing data from energy analytics firm Kpler, the newspaper suggested that Iranian output may slip to 1.2–1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) by mid-May, while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily constrained.

Last week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that US forces intercepted the sanctioned vessel Sevan in the Arabian Sea and ordered its return to Iran under escort, lifting the number of redirected ships under maritime restrictions to 37. US President Donald Trump also argued that Tehran is suffering financially, estimating losses at around $500 million per day.

Iran, however, has maintained that lifting the US blockade is a prerequisite for renewed talks with Washington. A source cited by Tasnim News Agency conveyed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi transmitted Tehran’s conditions during his recent visit to Islamabad, which is mediating between the two sides, prioritizing a new legal framework for the Strait, removal of restrictions, and guarantees along with compensation for any future incidents.