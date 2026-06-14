Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 15:18)

Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) on Sunday, firing two rockets at an apartment inside a five-story residential building in the Ghobeiri area, Lebanese media reported.

The attack killed three people and injured 15 others in a preliminary toll.

The Israeli army described the operation as a “precise strike” against Hezbollah infrastructure in Dahiyeh, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz declared, in a joint statement, that Israel “will not tolerate fire against it.”

🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع الاسرائيلي قبل قليل مقرّ قيادة تابعًا لحزب الله الإرهابي في بيروت استخدمه عناصر حزب الله للدفع بمخططات إرهابية ضد مواطني دولة إسرائيل وقوات جيش الدفاع العاملة في جنوب لبنان.🔸وجاءت الغارة بعد أن أطلق حزب الله في وقت سابق اليوم أهدافًا جوية باتجاه إسرائيل.… https://t.co/ygqDZHByeL pic.twitter.com/gkWWAGo1GR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 14, 2026

Israeli Channel 12, meanwhile, identified the site as a Hezbollah command headquarters. Other media outlets indicated that the strike was aimed at an official from the group's liaison and coordination unit.

مراسل الميادين: إصابات في العدوان الإسرائيلي على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، والذي استهدف مبنى في الغبيري.#لبنان #الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/VgG2kdSX29 — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) June 14, 2026

Earlier, Israel accused Hezbollah of launching three drones toward northern Israel, stating that they crashed near the towns of Shlomi and Shomera and characterizing the incident as a “violation of the ceasefire agreement.” Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the allegations or the strike.

Read more: Beirut’s southern suburb empties overnight: Displacement under fire