Israel launches overnight strikes across southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel struck multiple locations across southern Lebanon overnight, wounding two people, while the Israeli military reported that one of its soldiers was seriously injured during clashes near the border.

Lebanese media said an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Siddiqine, in Tyre district, wounding several people. Warplanes also carried out two strikes within 30 minutes near Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and hit a house in Baraachit. Israeli forces razed structures near Kounine and Al-Tiri in Bint Jbeil district as drones flew over Beirut on Friday.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from the war between March 2 and July 2 at 4,298 dead and 12,196 wounded, including women and children.

Israeli Army Radio noted that troops from the 679th Yiftach Brigade came under fire after entering a building in Bint Jbeil, leaving one soldier seriously injured and two others lightly wounded. The Israeli Air Force later bombed the building while ground forces searched for the attacker.

Last week, Lebanon and Israel advanced a US-brokered framework for a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese Army and the disarmament of armed groups. Hezbollah and other political factions rejected the proposal, calling it a threat to Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli officials have maintained that no withdrawal will occur before Hezbollah disarms, while leaked details of a reported security annex indicate Israeli forces would retain operational freedom in southern Lebanon without a fixed withdrawal timetable. The Lebanese Army is expected to deploy to the first two pilot zones under US supervision during the initial phase of the arrangement. Israel's public broadcaster, however, reported that the pilot phase has been postponed pending agreement on a revised implementation mechanism.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far