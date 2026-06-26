US announces Lebanon-Israel framework agreement

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

Lebanon and Israel reached a US-mediated framework agreement after talks in Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, calling it “the beginning of the beginning” although “a long road” remains ahead.

Rubio said both Lebanon and Israel still face major work to turn the framework into lasting arrangements.

Under the framework, Israeli forces would begin a limited withdrawal from two areas in southern Lebanon, allowing the Lebanese army to deploy there, Israeli media reported. One pilot area lies outside the so-called Yellow Line, west of the Sluqi River and south of the Litani River, while the second is north of the Litani and includes territory both inside and outside the new Yellow Line.

The agreement does not provide for a broad Israeli pullout, but launches a trial phase at specific points before any wider redeployment is considered. Israeli media quoted officials as saying Israel would retain freedom to respond to emerging threats and would not leave the areas it controls unless Hezbollah ceased to be an effective military force.

The framework also recognizes each side’s “sovereignty over its territory.” The framework followed four days of US-mediated negotiations in Washington and included immediate steps toward two pilot projects where Israeli forces would withdraw from small areas and the Lebanese army would deploy.

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