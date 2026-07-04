Argentina keep World Cup title defense alive against Cape Verde

Shafaq News- Miami

Argentina kept their World Cup title defense alive after beating Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time in Miami, surviving a major scare against the tournament’s breakout underdogs.

Argentina will face Egypt in the last 16 after the Pharaohs defeated Australia on penalties earlier.

Lionel Messi put the defending champions ahead, adding another chapter to his World Cup legacy as Argentina looked to take control early.

Cape Verde answered through Deroy Duarte, whose equalizer pushed the match beyond normal time and threatened one of the competition’s biggest shocks.

Lisandro Martínez then restored Argentina’s lead in the 93rd minute, giving Lionel Scaloni’s side the breakthrough they needed at the start of extra time.

Sidny Lopes Cabral brought Cape Verde level again in the 103rd minute, keeping alive the Blue Sharks’ bid for a historic upset, but Cristian Romero headed Argentina back in front from a Messi corner, putting the defending champions within reach of the last 16.

The Blue Sharks, playing their first World Cup, had already made history by reaching the knockouts unbeaten after draws with Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia. Goalkeeper Vozinha kept Cape Verde alive with key saves, but Argentina eventually avoided an early exit and continued their pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles.