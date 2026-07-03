France withdraws Charles de Gaulle carrier from Middle East

Shafaq News- Paris

The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has left the Middle East and returned to France, ending its deployment following the conflict between Iran and the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Friday.

“The carrier had returned to its home port in Toulon in light of the positive development represented by the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States,” Macrone said, adding that France's mine countermeasure assets and accompanying naval capabilities remain deployed in the region and are ready to operate alongside partner countries if needed.

La France a déployé au Moyen-Orient des moyens de déminage, avec notamment deux chasseurs de mines. Accompagnés de deux frégates et d’un avion de patrouille maritime, ces moyens sont prêts à contribuer, avec nos partenaires, à la pleine reprise de la navigation et à garantir la… pic.twitter.com/4RyZCwx3h6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 3, 2026

On May 6, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces said the Charles de Gaulle, accompanied by frigates and carrying around 20 Rafale fighter jets, had transited the Suez Canal en route to the Gulf of Aden. The carrier arrived in the Gulf in mid-May and was placed on standby for a potential "neutral" mission to help secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to French Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo at the time.