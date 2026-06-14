Iraq’s gasoline imports plunge 66% in Q1 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq imported 118,298 tons of gasoline during the first quarter of 2026, down 66.1% from 349,292 tons recorded during the same period last year, according to figures released by the state-run Oil Marketing Company (SOMO).

The company also revealed that the country brought in no gas oil (diesel) or kerosene between January and the end of March.

Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) but still relies on foreign supplies of some refined fuels because of limited processing capabilities and aging infrastructure.

Read more: Iraq's energy vulnerability: When a petro-state has no buffer