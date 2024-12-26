Iraq imports over 22,000 barrels of gasoline daily in December

Shafaq News/ Iraq imported over 22,000 barrels of gasoline daily during December 2024, according to Kpler data released on Thursday.

The data showed that “the average refined petroleum exports from Fujairah, UAE, reached 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, the lowest since February,” affirming, “Approximately 22,200 bpd of gasoline were sent to Iraq in December, the highest since June.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan, the largest buyer of refined products from Fujairah in December, received 79,500 bpd of gasoline and 4,880 bpd of blending components.

Fuel suppliers noted that “demand for low-sulfur fuel oil for shipping is sufficient, with adequate supply to meet immediate refueling needs.”

Additional supplies are en route to Fujairah, including a shipment of around 800,000 barrels of low-sulfur fuel oil from Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery, expected to arrive on December 26.