Seoul demands guarantees for vital oil and gas shipments

Shafaq News- Seoul

South Korea on Sunday urged Gulf States to help ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions in the Middle East threaten one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

According to a statement from the Korean Ministry of Finance, Minister Ko Yun-cheol met with ambassadors from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to secure assurances that exports of oil, liquefied natural gas, naphtha and urea will continue without disruption. The talks also covered safeguarding South Korean ships and crews operating near the strait.

The appeal comes as the Strait of Hormuz —a narrow passage linking Gulf producers to global markets— has come under increased pressure. For several weeks, Iran has restricted movement through the maritime route, pushing energy prices to $109 a barrel.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reach an agreement, warning that “all Hell will reign down” if Tehran fails to comply. He has repeatedly threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, if shipping through the strait remains disrupted.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei previously urged armed forces to continue operations linked to the “Strait of Hormuz closure front,” framing the move as part of Iran’s response to the ongoing US-Israeli war.