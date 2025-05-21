Coordination Framework to discuss keymatters

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) is expected to convene to review a series of political and regional files, a source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

According to the source, the agenda includes recent agreements between the Kurdistan Regional Government and US energy firms, as well as broader shifts in Iraq’s domestic and regional landscape.

The session will also address the formation of upcoming electoral alliances, proposed amendments to the election law, and their potential impact on the CF’s influence.

Syria’s border crossings are on the table as well, as reportedly requested by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani during the recent Baghdad summit.

In addition, the CF will review developments surrounding Iran’s nuclear file and the diplomatic climate in the region.