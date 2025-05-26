CF announces joint electoral lists in key provinces

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) bloc revealed it will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections with joint lists in Diyala, Nineveh, and Saladin.

The decision was reached during a leadership meeting attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, where officials also called for full support to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

The move comes despite the bloc’s earlier plan to run separate lists, followed by key members moving to establish a new alliance, Qarar (Decision), led by al-Sudani’s al-Furatin Movement, Badr chief Hadi al-Amiri, and Popular Mobilization Authority (PMA) head Faleh al-Fayyad.

According to political sources, negotiations are also underway to include Sanad leader Ahmed al-Asadi, Sayyid al-Shuhada commander Abu Ala al-Walai, and the Huqooq bloc affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah.

While these groups played central roles in forming the current government, other CF parties—such as State of Law, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and the Hikma Movement—reportedly still plan to contest independently.