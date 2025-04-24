IHEC: No proposals to amend Election Law

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Election Commission (IHEC) has not received any proposals to amend the current Electoral Law, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

Nebras Abu Souda, assistant spokesperson for the commission, told Shafaq News that the body is proceeding under the existing law — the Third Amendment No. 12 of 2018 — with all preparations and procedures based on this legal framework.

If any amendments are proposed, Abu Souda added, the commission will be officially notified through the proper channels. “Only after that will IHEC review the proposed changes and assess their impact on the election timetable.”

The Iraqi Cabinet has scheduled the next parliamentary elections for November 11, 2025, amid disputes over the Election Law. Some blocs are pushing for changes, while others—particularly Sunni factions—reject any amendment, arguing it would violate the constitution and rulings by the Federal Supreme Court.