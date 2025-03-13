Sources: Iraq’s CF rejects Election Law amendments amid tight timeline

Shafaq News/ The majority of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) factions have decided against amending the Election Law due to time constraints, sources within the bloc revealed on Thursday.

“Any amendments would need to be finalized by mid-April to allow the Independent High Electoral Commission sufficient time for implementation ahead of the general elections scheduled for October,” the sources told Shafaq News, adding that with less than two months remaining, such changes are deemed “unrealistic.”

The sources also noted a lack of consensus among key political groups, including Kurdish and Sunni parties, regarding potential amendments. They warned that attempts to push for changes could extend the lifespan of the government and parliament, leading to prolonged political disputes that could last at least six months.

“Such delays would disrupt parliamentary work, hinder the political process, and potentially undermine the government’s legitimacy,” they explained.

As for the proponents of amendments, the sources pointed out that they have sought to revise a clause allocating 20% of seats to candidates with the highest number of votes, regardless of party affiliation. “The remaining 80% are distributed under the Sainte-Laguë method,” they clarified, describing this system as untested in Iraq.

The Parliamentary Legal Committee confirmed, in February, that no official proposals or drafts to amend the law have been submitted, either from the government, parties, political blocs, or members of parliament.

The proposed amendment to the Election Law and the shift to a multi-district system have recently stirred controversy in Iraq, especially as the elections approach.

A rift has emerged, some experts suggest, within the CF—an alliance of all Shiite political groups and factions in Iraq, except the Sadrist Movement—over the proposed amendment. According to our sources, the debate has divided the CF into three factions: one fears the amendment could jeopardize political stability, another remains undecided, and the third strongly supports the change.

Meanwhile, Kurdish forces reportedly maintain a neutral stance, while Sunni leaders deem the discussion premature.