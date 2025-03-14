Iraq’s 2025 elections: Al-Sadr urges supporters to vote wisely

Shafaq News/ The leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist,) Muqtada al-Sadr, has urged his supporters to prepare for the country’s legislative elections scheduled for October 2025.

In a Friday sermon, al-Sadr called on his followers to carefully select their candidate, warning that poor electoral choices could deepen corruption and poverty. “Electing a righteous person will bring you abundant good,” he clarified.

He also emphasized the need for strong voter turnout, stating that “political elections require a large number of votes.”

Recently, the Shiite Coordination Framework has ramped up efforts to convince Al-Sadr to rejoin political life, following his withdrawal from Iraq’s political process and future elections to avoid involvement with “corrupt politicians.” His withdrawal followed his call for the resignation of all 73 of his MPs in Parliament.