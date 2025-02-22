EXCLUSIVE: Iraq’s PSM rejects alliance with CF in next government

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement/PSM (formerly the Sadrist movement), led by Muqtada al-Sadr, confirmed that its return to the political scene does not mean collaboration with the Coordination Framework (CF) in the next government.

The CF is an alliance of all Shiite political groups and factions in Iraq, excluding al-Sadr’s movement.

In response to recent statements by CF member and head of the State of Law Coalition (SLC) Nouri al-Maliki, who said the Framework would remain in the upcoming Iraqi government even if the Sadrists return, a senior PSM leader told Shafaq News, "The return of our movement, with leader al-Sadr's approval, does not mean it will partner with or ally itself with the CF in the next government or after the elections."

The official, who requested anonymity, clarified that "the Sadrists' stance remains firm in rejecting any alliance with the Framework… While a few members of the CF could potentially join al-Sadr's project to form a national majority government, it is unreasonable for us to be part of any government where the Framework plays a leading role."

Recently, discussions have intensified about Coordination Framework leaders reaching out to al-Sadr to encourage his participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Observers suggest that internal divisions within the CF are driving its factions to invite the movement back into the political arena.