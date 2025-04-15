Iraq’s al-Sadr delays Gaza protests until further notice

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist), postponed planned nationwide demonstrations against Israel until further notice.

Salih Mohammad al-Iraqi, a close associate of al-Sadr, announced the decision via X, explaining that the delay was “in the public interest” and aimed at not obstructing diplomatic momentum related to the Palestinian cause.

بسمه تعالىلكي لا نكون عصا في تقدم عجلة المساعي السياسية في القضية الفلسطينية.. فمن المصلحة تأجيل مظاهرات يوم الجمعة الى إشعار آخر... والله ولي التوفيق. عنه صالح محمد العراقي — وزير القائد - صالح محمد العراقي (@salih_m_iraqi) April 15, 2025

Al-Sadr had earlier called for protests following Friday prayers in response to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.