Iraq’s al-Sadr delays Gaza protests until further notice

2025-04-15T10:04:35+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist), postponed planned nationwide demonstrations against Israel until further notice.

Salih Mohammad al-Iraqi, a close associate of al-Sadr, announced the decision via X, explaining that the delay was “in the public interest” and aimed at not obstructing diplomatic momentum related to the Palestinian cause.

Al-Sadr had earlier called for protests following Friday prayers in response to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

