Iraqi factions clash over PMF, 'Oil and Gas' laws

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s major political factions remained at odds over the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law and the Oil and Gas Law, political sources said.

According to insiders, second-tier party leaders have been holding meetings to pass these laws in Parliament. Meanwhile, senior political figures have launched a new round of negotiations to finalize a strategy for passing them after Eid al-Fitr.

The process faces key obstacles, as some factions have set significant demands in exchange for their support. Sunni parties are demanding the dissolution of the Accountability and Justice Commission, arguing it has "outlived its purpose" as a precondition for backing the PMF legislation.

At the same time, Kurdish parties are pushing for the Oil and Gas Law while also seeking official recognition of Halabja as an Iraqi province.

Shiite factions, for their part, are pushing to pass the PMF law, introducing amendments to ease its passage.

Sources noted that political leaders are debating whether to adopt a "package vote" strategy, bundling multiple laws into a single vote—an approach previously used in January to pass three controversial laws.