Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces carried out incursions in Syria’s Daraa and Quneitra provinces on Monday, searching an area near Al-Rafid and entering a valley in western Daraa where gunfire and flares were reported, a Shafaq News correspondent said.

On Monday, three Israeli military vehicles passed through the Sayhan gate into Sayhan Valley, part of the Al-Ruqqad Valley near the village of Maariyah. Bursts of gunfire and two flares were fired toward the valley from the Sayhan observation post.

Israeli helicopters flew over western Daraa’s Yarmouk Basin at dawn. In rural Quneitra, an Israeli force of 11 vehicles, including armored personnel carriers, entered an area southwest of Al-Rafid and conducted a search. A separate incursion was reported in the Tal Ahmar area of northern Quneitra.

The correspondent also reported two military vehicles traveling alongside two UN vehicles in Al-Ruqqad Valley.

On Saturday, Israeli military vehicles moved out of Al-Jazira barracks in the Yarmouk Basin, and drones were seen over the nearby village of Koya. In Quneitra, Israeli forces entered Ruwayhina and set up a temporary checkpoint.