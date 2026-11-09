Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces carried out several ground incursions into southern Syria, moving through villages across the Daraa and Quneitra countryside, a Shafaq News correspondent reported on Monday.

A force of five Israeli military vehicles advanced from al-Jazira barracks, west of Maariya village, toward several nearby villages and military positions. It then passed through Abidin and reached Jamla, where it entered a military post known as the Wadi Company Post, along the Saysoun-Jamla road.

The force later withdrew toward Saysoun and the Masritiya al-Sawdi farm before heading to Saida al-Hanout and returning to the Ghaithar gate inside the occupied territories, in southern rural Quneitra.

Separately, two drones were spotted flying over Jamla in western rural Daraa.

Late Sunday night, Israeli forces also fired between 40 and 50 illumination flares in repeated launches, lighting up the skies over several areas. According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the flares were visible across the northern and central countryside, including Bariqa, Bir Ajam, and the Jabata al-Khashab nature reserve. The launches coincided with intensive flights by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft across the area and toward western rural Daraa.

In another development, an Israeli force comprising at least four military vehicles advanced to the top of Tel Krum, near the town of Jaba, in central rural Quneitra.

Israel expanded its military presence in southern Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, declaring the 1974 Disengagement Agreement no longer in force and taking control of the Syrian buffer zone.

Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, documented 66 violations during the first five days of November. These included 24 ground incursions, 21 aerial activity incidents, five raids, five temporary checkpoints, five detentions, three artillery shelling incidents, and three other violations.