Shafaq News- Erbil/ Nineveh

Three people died, and more than 300 others were rescued after severe flooding struck Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, causing extensive property damage, Governor Omed Xoshnaw said on Sunday.

At a press conference, Xoshnaw confirmed that the victims included a five-year-old child and a 28-year-old man, while rescue teams evacuated residents trapped in vehicles and homes.

According to the governor, one area recorded more than 45 millimeters of rainfall within an hour, while other areas received around 120 millimeters. The floods damaged homes, businesses, roads, schools, hospitals, and other public facilities across several neighborhoods.

Xoshnaw also announced the formation of a joint committee to assess the damage in the coming days. With floodwater still accumulating in several areas, he called on Baghdad to compensate affected residents, noting that emergency and relief funds are typically deducted from the Kurdistan Region's share of the federal budget. The Kurdistan Regional government would also take responsibility for addressing the floods' effects.

Meanwhile, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil pledged emergency assistance to Erbil, offering the province’s civil defense, municipal service, and medical teams to help flood victims and support recovery efforts.

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