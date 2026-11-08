Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Saladin governor Ammar Jabr Khalil has been sentenced in absentia to two prison terms totaling 14 years over contract-award violations, Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity said on Sunday.

The two consecutive seven-year sentences were imposed under Article 340 of Iraq’s Penal Code for deliberately harming the funds or interests of the public body he served, the commission said. The case concerned violations of tendering regulations involving two contracts Khalil signed with two private companies. The court found the evidence “sufficient and convincing” to convict him.

The commission also said it had previously announced two other in-absentia sentences against Khalil, totaling 17 years, on Nov. 13, 2022, and Aug. 17, 202

Khalil took office in 2018 and was dismissed by parliament on May 19, 2022. According to Parliament, the dismissal followed a request from the prime minister over deliberate negligence and waste of public funds.

Read more: Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings