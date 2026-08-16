Ex-Saladin governor gets 7 years for corruption

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A former governor of Iraq’s Saladin province was sentenced in absentia to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment and fined 1.728 billion Iraqi dinars ($1.32 million), the Federal Integrity Commission reported on Sunday.

The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court convicted Ammar Jabr Khalil Abdul Hamid under Iraq’s Integrity Commission Law, requiring him to repay the value of the illicit gains and provide an equivalent amount as a fine after completing his prison term.

The court also upheld the seizure of Abdul Hamid’s movable and immovable assets and those of his wife, while ordering a precautionary seizure of his son’s movable and immovable property.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq seized more than $6.7 million in cash, along with gold bars and jewelry, from several homes belonging to Khalid Ghazi Atiyah, deputy minister of Electricity for Transmission and Distribution Affairs.

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