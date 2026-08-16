Anti-graft raid nets $6.7M, gold from Iraqi electricity official

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq seized more than $6.7 million in cash, along with gold bars and jewelry, from several homes belonging to Khalid Ghazi Atiyah, deputy minister of Electricity for Transmission and Distribution Affairs, who recently faced allegations of financial and administrative corruption.

The Federal Integrity Commission reported on Sunday that its investigators recovered 1.175 billion Iraqi dinars ($895,000) and $5.839 million. They also found seven gold bars and gold jewelry.

A security source told Shafaq News on Friday that Iraqi security forces had detained Atiyah over corruption allegations.

Last month, the Electricity Ministry dismissed the general manager of the Central Electricity Distribution Company, Alaa Samir, and his office director over corruption allegations. Eight department heads were also penalized over accusations of organizing fictitious and forged transactions.

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