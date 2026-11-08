Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Special Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack on Sunday backed Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s stance against armed factions, saying that “militia influence has no place in Iraq’s institutions.”

“Prime Minister Al-Zaidi is sending a clear message,” Barrack stated, adding that Iraq’s future belongs to its people rather than armed factions operating outside the state. “Sovereignty in action.”

Prime Minister Al-Zaidi is sending a clear message: militia influence has no place in Iraq’s institutions. Iraq’s future belongs to its people, not armed factions operating outside the state. Sovereignty in action. https://t.co/9jx8nHBC67 — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) November 8, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Zaidi warned that his government would confront weapons outside state control that threaten security or intimidate citizens, “through the full force of the law.”

His remarks came amid political, security, and economic tensions between Al-Zaidi and Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah. An informed political source told Shafaq News that National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim and Islamic Supreme Council leader Humam Hamoudi had begun mediating between the two sides to avert an armed confrontation, with the backing of all parties within the Shiite Coordination Framework.

Al-Zaidi had canceled three leases at Mosul International Airport awarded to companies linked to armed groups, covering check-in counters, a parking area, and a taxi office, according to an informed source and contract documents obtained by Shafaq News. He also ordered the contracts reassigned to international firms.

Kataib Hezbollah denied controlling airport contracts and urged Iraq’s Integrity Commission to investigate the finances of Hassan Al-Zaidi, the prime minister’s brother. The faction also challenged his stance toward the “Islamic Resistance,” alleging that intermediaries handling donations to armed groups still owed $5 million.

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