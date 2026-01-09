US to Iraq: Terrorist militias undermine sovereignty

2026-01-09T11:44:21+00:00

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The United States warned on Friday that the inclusion of Iran-aligned “terrorist militias” in Iraq’s government in any capacity is incompatible with a strong US–Iraq partnership.

During a meeting with National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim, Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris said Washington would continue to press for immediate action to dismantle militias loyal to “foreign agendas.”

Such groups jeopardize Iraq’s sovereignty, stability, and economic livelihood, he added.

Last week, Mark Savaya, the US envoy to Iraq, outlined Washington’s priorities for 2026, pledging cooperation with Baghdad under Iraq’s constitution while calling for an end to what he described as “militias" and "uncontrolled weapons.”

