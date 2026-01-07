US reiterates demand to dismantle Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

The United States on Wednesday renewed its call for the dismantling of Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, framing the issue as central to protecting the country’s sovereignty.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Baghdad said Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris met with Iraqi Justice Minister Khaled Shwani to discuss shared interests, including defeating terrorism and supporting regional stability.

#CDA Harris and Minister of Justice Khalid Shwani met to discuss the shared interests of safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty, defeating terrorism, and bolstering regional stability. The United States will continue to speak clearly to the urgency in dismantling Iran-backed militias… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) January 7, 2026

Washington, the embassy added, “will continue to speak clearly to the urgency in dismantling Iran-backed militias,” accusing them of undermining Iraq’s sovereignty, threatening both Americans and Iraqis, and “pilfer Iraqi resources.”

The United States has repeatedly called for the full dismantling of all armed factions, stressing that any disarmament process must be irreversible, carried out under a clear and binding national framework, and exclude armed groups from participation in government.

Last week, Mark Savaya, the US envoy to Iraq, outlined Washington’s priorities for 2026, pledging cooperation with Baghdad under Iraq’s constitution while calling for an end to what he described as “militias" and "uncontrolled weapons.”