Report: US pressures Iraq to sideline Iran-aligned groups

Shafaq News– Washington/ Baghdad

The United States has threatened economic measures, including restricting dollar flows, to pressure Iraq into forming a government that excludes Iran-backed armed groups, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Citing multiple sources briefed on the discussions, the newspaper said US officials urged Iraqi leaders overseeing government formation to rapidly present a credible plan to disarm Iran-aligned factions, warning of consequences if no progress was made.

According to the report, tensions intensified after the election last month of Adnan Fayhan, a former member of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, as first deputy speaker of parliament, a move Washington viewed as a direct challenge in a country it considers one of Iran’s remaining regional strongholds. US officials reportedly demanded Fayhan’s replacement and suspended contacts with Iraqi figures who supported his appointment.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in parliament and the main driver of government talks, has signaled openness to replacing Fayhan, the report said, but continues to resist swift moves to disarm Iran-backed factions embedded within the state.

