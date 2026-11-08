Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading lower in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 168,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,400 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 168,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 169,000 dinars and bought it at 168,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,350 dinars and buying prices at 168,250 dinars.