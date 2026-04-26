Erbil boosts electricity network with $64M+ investment

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil province, Kurdistan Region’s capital, has allocated about 100 billion Iraqi dinars (about $64.3M) to build three strategic 132 kV power stations in the 8 Hasarok area, Taimar Industrial Zone, and Shamamak subdistrict, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Sunday.

During a meeting chaired by Regional Electricity Minister Kamal Mohammed Salih to address technical issues, stabilize voltage, and reduce pressure on feeders, Khoshnaw noted the Ronaki project has made significant progress with the support of Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, adding that mid-June has been set as the deadline to supply 24-hour national electricity across the province.

He also indicated the formation of a joint team to accelerate field procedures and sign contracts with implementing companies in the coming days to ensure timely completion of the projects and strengthen the energy infrastructure in the capital.

Approved on May 14, 2025, the Ronaki project aims to provide stable, 24-hour electricity to all subscribers, reduce waste and overconsumption, ensure fair distribution, and protect public health and the environment. The initiative, led by PM Barzani, will be implemented by the Ministry of Electricity in coordination with the public sector.