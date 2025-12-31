Kurdistan's Erbil records 1.5M+ visitors in 2025

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, received more than 1.5 million visitors in 2025, Governor Omed Xoshnaw announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a New Year’s Eve press conference, Xoshnaw noted that the past year saw the implementation of multiple development initiatives, including upgrades to roads, water networks, and infrastructure.

He also outlined a service and development plan for 2026 aimed at expanding Erbil, confirming that several projects have already been scheduled for implementation next year.

Winter tourism in the Kurdistan Region has grown steadily in recent years, driven by increased domestic travel from central and southern Iraq and higher visitor numbers to cities such as Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah during the New Year period.