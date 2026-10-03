Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces on Saturday opened fire toward homes during an incursion into Saida Al-Hanout village in Quneitra countryside, Southern Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

An Israeli military patrol also directly targeted media crews in the area, accusing the troops of attempting to prevent journalists from documenting the incursion. No casualties were reported, although continued gunfire caused tension among residents, SANA said.

Earlier today, Israeli forces fired several artillery shells toward the outskirts of Abdeen town in Daraa countryside.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Israeli helicopters were flying over the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa, with no strikes reported. Israeli forces also advanced along the Kodna road in southern Quneitra with about seven vehicles, set up a checkpoint, and searched passersby.

#المرصد_السوريتحليق مروحي إسرائيلي فوق حوض اليرموك.. وتوغل بـ7 آليات ونصب حاجز في ريف #القنيطرةhttps://t.co/vgJt7BGJOa — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 3, 2026

Israeli forces entered Maariya village in western Daraa on Friday with about 15 military vehicles and searched several homes. A day earlier, a convoy of about 12 vehicles entered several villages in western Daraa before withdrawing, while Israeli forces shelled farmland near Al-Mantara Dam in Quneitra countryside

SOHR recorded 88 Israeli incursions in September and more than 1,000 since the fall of the former Syrian government on December 8, 2024.