Shafaq News- Damascus

The United States is discussing a multinational mission to train Syrian soldiers in mine clearance and explosives disposal, potentially bringing a small number of US troops back to Syria in 2027, Reuters reported on Monday, citing five sources familiar with the proposal.

Under one proposal, training could begin in March 2027 in Syria and neighboring Jordan, with limited US military involvement. The broader framework could also include personnel from around 15 US allies, including Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The mission would build on the Damascus Coordination Center (DCC), established in Jordan in 2025 to facilitate cooperation between Syrian authorities, American forces, and regional partners.

US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said the center continues operating but that no final decisions had been made on its future structure or mission. A US State Department spokesperson welcomed having a partner in Damascus committed to combating ISIS. Syria's Defense Ministry did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Legal and Military Obstacles

Under the US Leahy Laws, Washington cannot provide assistance to foreign security force units when credible information indicates they have committed gross human rights violations. American officials would therefore need to vet prospective Syrian recipients before approving financial support.

The concerns stem partly from the backgrounds of some commanders, including former members of Islamist armed groups. UN investigators have also documented abuses by forces affiliated with Syria's new authorities.

Meanwhile, some Syrian defense officials have resisted granting US personnel access to military institutions and facilities, complicating negotiations over the proposed mission.

Military Contacts and Funding

The discussions follow closer ties between Washington and Damascus since the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. The US lifted broad economic sanctions on Syria in December 2025, removed its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism in August 2026, and eased restrictions on arms exports and defense services in October.

On November 12, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra met Rear Admiral Liam Hulin, commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, in Damascus. According to a Syrian military source, the meeting addressed the proposed training mechanism and potential assistance with border security.

Under Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, American troops previously operated alongside Kurdish-led forces without cooperating with the Assad government. The last US troops withdrew from Syria in April 2026 and Iraq in September, although the broader operation has not formally ended.