Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States recorded no crude oil imports from Iraq for an eighth consecutive week in the seven days ended November 13, preliminary data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

Combined imports from the nine suppliers that recorded shipments in the EIA’s country table fell by 1.029 million barrels per day to 5.257 million, from 6.286 million the previous week.

Canada led the group at 3.528 million barrels per day, followed by Argentina at 337,000, Brazil at 283,000 and Venezuela at 260,000. Mexico supplied 218,000 barrels per day, followed by Saudi Arabia at 209,000, Nigeria at 182,000, Guyana at 165,000 and Colombia at 75,000.