Shafaq News- Cairo

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Monday that Iraq remained committed to supporting Arab efforts, strengthening unified positions, and promoting a secure future for all Arab countries.

Speaking at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, al-Zaidi said these principles had remained central to his government's program since taking office and assuming responsibility for protecting the interests of the Iraqi people.

He added that his government was committed to strengthening state authority, enforcing the law, ensuring that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of official military institutions, and developing the capabilities of Iraq's security forces.

Al-Zaidi also highlighted a comprehensive reform process targeting administrative, financial, and government structures to address weaknesses that had allowed corruption to spread. “The government had begun confronting corruption with determination, backed by public demands to recover stolen funds.”

Iraq had a comprehensive vision for supporting Arab economic integration through both the public and private sectors, he added.

On foreign policy, al-Zaidi said the region had faced complex challenges for years as a result of successive wars, which had created severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza, Lebanon, and other Arab areas, reaffirming Iraq's support for the Palestinian people's full right to live in an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, enjoying rights guaranteed under international law and humanitarian principles.

Al-Zaidi called on Iran and the United States to pursue peaceful means to resolve their ongoing conflict, expressing Iraq's support for Arab, Islamic, and international efforts to bring the confrontation to an end.