Baghdad Summit: Morocco, Algeria, and Somalia call for Gaza aid

Shafaq News/ Arab leaders from Morocco, Algeria, and Somalia, speaking Saturday at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, renewed calls for coordinated action on Gaza, Palestinian statehood, and regional de-escalation amid growing humanitarian and political crises.

Morocco

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita announced that Rabat has officially reopened its embassy in Damascus, marking a significant step in re-engagement with Syria.

“Morocco supports the Syrian people in achieving their aspirations while safeguarding Syria’s unity and sovereignty,” Bourita said during the summit.

He emphasized the need to “develop a comprehensive roadmap for the reconstruction of Gaza without displacing its population,” calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank and for humanitarian access to the besieged territory.

Bourita also reiterated Morocco’s support for the Palestinian Authority and warned that the weakness of intra-Arab trade reflects broader challenges to regional integration. “Joint Arab action will only succeed with political consensus and strategic alignment,” he said.

Algeria

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf warned that the Palestinian cause is facing a “systematic erasure,” as Israel imposes what he described as an “absurd vision of peace.”

Speaking at the summit, Attaf said, “Our central issue is being dismantled in plain sight. External interventions are deepening internal rifts across the Arab world.”

He urged stronger collective defense of Palestinian rights, calling it “a historic duty and a moral and legal responsibility.”

Somalia

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud described the current moment as a “critical juncture” for the Arab world.

“We meet today in a time of grave danger, as our region stands at a crossroads,” he said, calling the Palestinian cause “a true test of Arab unity.”

Mohamud urged collective support for the creation of a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, emphasizing the need for unified Arab diplomacy in the face of escalating regional tensions.