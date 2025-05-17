Baghdad Summit: Saudi Arabia rejects Gaza displacement, welcomes Syria sanctions relief

Shafaq News/ Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir reaffirmed, on Saturday, the Kingdom’s firm opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians and endorsed the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, al-Jubeir called for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza and denounced any solution that fails to meet the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. “We reject forced displacement and any imposed outcomes,” he said, urging the international community to support a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

This is a breaking story...