Baghdad Summit: OIC, African Union call for stronger Arab coordination

Shafaq News/ The heads of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the African Union Commission called on Saturday for deeper Arab coordination and strategic partnerships amid escalating regional tensions.

Speaking at the 34th session of the Arab League Summit in Baghdad, OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha said the Palestinian issue remains central to both Arab and Islamic institutions. He emphasized the need to implement the decisions adopted at recent joint Arab-Islamic summits in 2023 and 2024 and reiterated support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Taha also stressed the importance of reinforcing strategic cooperation between the OIC and the Arab League, describing it as essential for addressing regional challenges and advancing security and stability.

In turn, African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Yossuf warned that Arab unity is critical in the face of mounting geopolitical complexity. He underscored Africa’s shared historical and cultural ties with the Arab world and called for revitalizing joint partnerships.

Yossuf also condemned the “genocidal acts” in Gaza, demanding immediate international action to halt the violence and restore the Palestinian people’s rights.