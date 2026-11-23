Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi intelligence officers arrested suspects in the bombing outside the Basra home of Qais Al-Ahmad, director general of the state-run Southern Electricity Production Company, the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency said on Monday.

The agency described the bombing as a terrorist attack and said the suspects confessed during questioning. Investigators are still examining the motive and who else was involved.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the October 23 attack in Al-Mutaiha, central Basra, a security source told Shafaq News at the time, adding that two people on a motorcycle had attached a homemade bomb to the underside of Al-Ahmad’s personal car.