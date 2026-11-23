Shafaq News- Damascus

The Bashan Administration, affiliated with Druze religious leader Hikmat al-Hijri in Syria's southern Suwayda province, accused Turkiye of promoting divisions among the Druze community on Monday, rejecting remarks made by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on November 21.

The administration accused Fidan of embracing the Ottoman Empire's “divide and rule” policies, despite Turkiye's founding under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on principles of dignity, equality, and secularism. It called his remarks an extension of “chaotic Ottoman thinking,” which it blamed for wars, killings, and genocide across the region.

Citing centuries-old Turkish documents, the group claimed that Jabal Bashan had long been independent and did not need to prove its national identity to any outside authority. It also argued that the region's incorporation into Syria in 1936 was imposed without a referendum or an opportunity for residents to exercise their right to self-determination, making the move legally invalid under international law.

“The people of Bashan-Suwayda have the right to determine their own future, and their decision is irreversible,” the statement said, adding that it would continue pursuing its political course with support from residents and allies, particularly Israel, with which it claimed to share common suffering and concerns.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber, Fidan warned that Israel could launch a military operation against Syria, potentially sparking a wider regional conflict. He alleged that an Israeli-backed Druze faction was receiving weapons and ammunition and seeking to provoke Syrian forces, while two of the Druze community's three main clans supported Damascus and opposed Israel.

Read more: A look at the Druze communities across the Middle East