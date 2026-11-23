Shafaq News- Cairo

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Monday stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with Egypt and strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors, highlighting the two countries' shared positions on regional and international issues.

In a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo, following an expanded meeting attended by delegations from both countries, Al-Zaidi highlighted the strong economic ties between Iraq and Egypt, adding that both sides were committed to developing cooperation across various sectors through a series of measures and facilitations, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

“Iraq is open to the Arab world and committed to strengthening relations based on cooperation and mutual interests,” Al-Zaidi noted, affirming that Baghdad and Cairo share a unified political position and a common approach to establishing security in the region, reducing tensions, and resolving crises through dialogue “to safeguard regional and international peace and stability.”

For his part, El-Sisi welcomed Al-Zaidi's visit, which coincides with the fourth session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee. He said both countries shared the determination to strengthen bilateral relations in a manner that serves the interests of their peoples.

The Egyptian president also praised “Iraq's support for peace and its efforts to prioritize dialogue over escalation to achieve stability in the region.”