Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi received on Thursday an official invitation to visit Egypt during a meeting in Baghdad with the Egyptian President’s envoy and intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.

The two sides called for closer coordination, as well as greater information and expertise sharing to advance bilateral interests and cooperation between Iraq and Egypt.

Since taking office on May 14, Al-Zaidi has made official visits to the United States, Iran, and Turkiye.

The Iraqi PM was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on July 30, 2026. However, he canceled it following joint US–Saudi airstrikes on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in Iraq.

Read more: Al-Zaidi offers Tehran and Washington a corridor, not a battlefield