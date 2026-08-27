AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers place Iraq in Group B

AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers place Iraq in Group B
2026-08-27T14:44:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s U17 national football team were drawn into Group B alongside Thailand, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei and the Maldives in the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers following Thursday’s draw in Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 33 teams were divided into seven groups, including 10 Arab sides: Iraq, the UAE, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 will take place from May 12 to 29.

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