Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out large explosions in the southern Lebanese towns of Bani Hayyan and Yahmar al-Shaqif, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The agency said an Israeli drone also dropped a sound bomb in Al-Amiriya, in the Tyre district, while Israeli artillery heavily shelled the Litani River–Khardali road, accompanied by an Apache helicopter flying over the Litani River area and conducting a search operation over the same location targeted by artillery fire. Israeli aircraft also remained active in the area, with heightened military activity reported in the skies.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that a new round of talks between Lebanon and Israel will be held in Rome next September. The upcoming meeting will be the eighth round of talks amid diplomatic efforts to address outstanding issues between Lebanon and Israel and reduce tensions.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, at 8,920 people killed and 30,543 others wounded as of Aug. 26, including 4,350killed and 12,310 injured since March 2.