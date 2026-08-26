Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa Court of First Instance overturned an injunction obtained by Korek Telecom, leaving in force a decision by the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) to suspend dealings with the company, the CMC said on Wednesday.

The ruling reverses temporary judicial relief Korek secured days earlier, when a Baghdad court halted the regulator’s measures following a request by the telecom company.

The CMC closed Korek Telecom’s main Baghdad office and three sales centers on August 20 and began procedures to halt its network and restrict its assets after cancelling a 2025 settlement agreement, accusing the company of failing to meet its obligations. Korek rejected the measures as arbitrary and challenged the CMC’s authority to cancel the agreement.

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