Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities stopped an Indian oil tanker while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported, identifying the vessel as HAANA.

The agency said that the vessel had attempted to pass through the southern shipping lane before changing course following an Iranian warning and being stopped.

The development came as at least three Indian oil refiners and a major global energy company plan to avoid vessels on Iran’s newly issued blacklist, including those involved in ship-to-ship oil transfers, amid concerns over possible Iranian action and security risks in the Strait, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Other companies are reviewing the Iranian warning and waiting for greater clarity on how Tehran intends to enforce it before changing their operations, the sources added.

Iran on Sunday blacklisted 45 vessels it accused of violating its rules for crossing the Strait and warned that vessels carrying cargo in cooperation with those ships could face action.